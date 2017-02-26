HomePunch to build offline presence with bick-and-mortar stores

Online home and kitchen appliance retailer HomePunch is planning to build its offline presence with brick-and-mortar stores to woo more consumers.

According to a PTI report: The company has plans to start offline stores under the same brand name and will integrate both retail channels, which will help it reach out to people with no access to Internet.

“New area of growth will be looked at in moving to offline channels — Omnichannel. HomePunch is planning to integrate with offline channels,” CEO, HomePunch, Sachin Goel was quoted by PTI as saying.

The company is planning to expand its seller base by doubling presence of brand and adding more retailers on its platform.

“We are planning to have over 1,000 brands and 10,000 retailers onboard,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

As part of its strategy, unlike other online retailers, HomePunch is providing customers brand warranty rather than sellers warranty on the products purchased from its portal.