Prabhat Dairy to strengthen international presence; to introduce products in Gulf region

Private dairy Prabhat Dairy is planning to strengthen its international presence with a range of premium cheese and other milk products for the Gulf region.

For a vast customer base in the Gulf region and other markets, the company will introduce its wide range of cheese and milk products at ‘Gulfood 2017’, an international food trade show being organised in Dubai between February 26 and March 2 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Prabhat Dairy said in a statement.

According to industry statistics, the demand for dairy products in the Gulf region is increasing; Saudi Arabia imports 70 per cent of its dairy requirements and UAE also is a major importer of dairy products.

With right marketing strategies, Prabhat Dairy intends to become a leading supplier of premium cheese and other dairy products in the region, it said.

“Last year, we exported our products to a few countries and we have been getting a good response,” Joint Managing Director, Prabhat Dairy, Vivek Nirmal said.

“The Gulf Region boasts significant purchasing power, a large youthful population, rapid expansion in the retail, foodservice and food manufacturing sectors. We want to be a prominent player in the GCC region for dairy products. Our participation in ‘Gulfood 2017’ will give us a right platform to penetrate the GCC market,” he added.