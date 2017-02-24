Mobile Coupon Marketing: Best practices in 2016

If you’ve spent any time working with or around mobile coupon marketing, you may have noticed a trend — it’s growing like a weed.

According to eMarketer, the number of adult mobile coupon consumers in the US increased by 18 per cent to 92.6 million in 2015, and it is continuing to rise.

By the end of 2016, mobile coupon consumers are expected to increase by an additional 11 per cent to 104 million in the U.S. (1/3 of the U.S. population) – a jarringly positive trend that only emphasizes the growing importance of mobile coupon marketing.

