Brand Design Concept: How Amul parlours went from drab to fab

4 4 The Amul Story

Amul, one of India’s most well-known dairy cooperatives, based at Anand in the state of Gujarat, India, was formed in 1946. Today, it is a brand managed by Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), which in turn is jointly owned by 3.6 million milk producers in Gujarat.

The brand spurred India’s White Revolution, making the country the world’s largest producer of milk and milk products. In the process Amul became the largest food brand in India and has ventured into markets overseas.

Keeping up with the latest trends, Amul has started offering superior quality and delicious ice creams, sundaes, shakes and other ice cream concoctions to consumers in specialized Ice Cream Scooping Parlours spread across India.

It currently has parlours in major cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Thane, Pune, Kolkata, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore.