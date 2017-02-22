Pushkaraj Shenai

CEO

Lakmé Lever

Pushkaraj Shenai is the CEO, Lakmé Lever, the beauty services business of Unilever which operates over 235 salons in over 65 cities in India.

He has over 20 years of experience in strategy, operations, marketing and sales across consumer goods, retail and real estate. Prior to Lakmé Lever, Shenai was COO, Piramal Realty where he built the team responsible for land acquisition, project management, marketing and sales for a portfolio of 18 million sq.ft.

He has also led the team at Globus which won the Best Fashion Marketing award at IMAGES 2008. Shenai has worked across sales and marketing in Unilever working across regional and global brands in skin care and cleansing.

Shenai is an architect from Sir JJ College of Architecture and a PGP from IIM Ahmedabad.