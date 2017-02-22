Ambience Mall to host ‘Ambience Carnival’

Ambience Mall is organizing first of its kind three-day ‘Ambience Carnival’ at Vasant Kunj aimed at entertaining people with food platter organized by The Grub Fest to indulge in along with the live grooving music performances from leading musical bands.

The three day Carnival will be starting from February 24 and will go on till February 26, 2017. On this occasion, Ambience Mall will organize various entertainment activities like live music performances, RJ’s performances, recreational activities like Clown and artist entertainment, Flea Market and India’s biggest food festival where restaurants display their signature delicacies over good music and hearty performances in association with The Grub Fest.

The Carnival will witness host of starry performances by renowned musical artist like Guru Randhawa, Fazil Puria, Tatava K, Nina Shah and Malika Haydon, Hari and Sukhmani and others who will sweep the audience off the ground with their alluring performances. Apart from this, there will be live music performances by Resident DJ’s, clown and artist entertainment activities and flea market to keep the audience engaged and entertained.

As part of the carnival, Ambience Mall will also organize a “Food Zone” where restaurants such as {Niche} Cafe 2.0 Cafe & Bar, Al Yousuf, Bunta Bar, CJ’s Fresh, DoggyStyle, Dunkin Donuts, Fluffles, Fork ‘N’ Spoon, Iqbal’s, Koyla Kebab, Oh So Stoned!, Waffle Factory, Twigly and many more would be displaying their signature delicacies and giving customers a chance to enjoy variety of scrumptious food under one roof.

Talking about the Carnival Director, Ambience Mall, Arjun Gehlot said, “We are extremely delighted to host this carnival which will set an entertaining environment for our audience. Today a mall is not just a shopping destination, but has emerged to be a vibrant entertainment destination and that is what we would like to showcase as a part of the carnival. The carnival will combine shopping, food, entertainment and live music performances epitomizing the best Ambience Mall have to offer to its visitors”.