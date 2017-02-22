Skechers launches Gowalk 4TM range of shoes

Skechers, one of the largest sports and lifestyle footwear brand in the US, known for its high-performance shoes in running, walking and training has introduced their new range – Skechers Gowalk 4TM. Designed with the innovative 5 GEN® cushioning, the next generation of resalyte which provides more cushioning and energy return on every step to support in walking.

At the event, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra put the shoes to the test as she showcased the diverse range of these new age lightweight and comfortable GOwalk 4TM shoes that are available in a spectrum of bold colours in slip on and lace up categories.

Speaking at the event, Malhotra said, “The brand offers a wide range of shoes that caters to every fitness need. Their trendy designs, distinct engineered technology and vibrant colours make being fit look so cool.”

The latest GOwalkTM 4 is lightweight with highly breathable mesh which provides a cooling comfort and the seamless upper design offers flexibility. The Goga Max® insole in this range provides high rebound and additional bounce for all day comfort.

Speaking on the occasion CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt Ltd, Rahul Vira, said, “Skechers has always promoted fitness and this is just our way of making fitness feel and look better with our new Go Walk4 collection. Crafted with the Goga Max® Technology, these shoes are light-weight and designed with innovatively engineered wire mesh that provides cooling and extra cushioning than the regular walking shoes. They are durable and engineered with both comfort and style.”