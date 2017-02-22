Myntra wins master franchise rights for Mango in India

Myntra has announced that it has been awarded the master distribution and management rights for the Spanish fast fashion brand Mango in India; making it the first e-commerce player globally to manage the Omnichannel strategy for a global fashion brand. As a part of this arrangement, Myntra plans to curate and facilitate 25-30 Mango stores as well as list the brand exclusively on Myntra and Jabong, in association with select retail partners over the next five years.

The association between the two companies goes back to 2014 when apparel from Mango, one of the leading fashion brands in the world, was listed on Myntra. The brand has since performed extremely well on its platforms and is currently one of the top 5 womenswear fashion brands on Myntra marketplace. Taking this partnership to the next level, Myntra will now be responsible for managing Mango’s Omnichannel presence including Mango.com, offline stores in the country as well as the brand’s presence on its own platform. Mango is known the world over for its product concepts, store design, quality standards and brand image. The corporate philosophy is centered around creativity that has helped the brand establish itself as a Spanish fashion leader.

Myntra’s position as the leading fashion and lifestyle destination with over 18 million monthly active users along with Jabong as well as its ability to use technology to create unique customer experiences helped establish it as the partner of choice for Mango. The move compliments Myntra’s offline strategy and will serve as a distinguishing platform by creating the right Omnichannel experience for customers. As a long-term strategy, the company will explore similar partnerships with global brands in the future and will also develop an organizational structure to cater to an expanding omni-channel presence.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, Myntra and Jabong, Ananth Narayanan said, “We are very excited to be the first e-commerce company to be awarded these exclusive rights by a leading global fashion brand such as Mango. This agreement further strengthens our position as the leading fashion and lifestyle destination and is in line with our strategy to provide our customers access to the best of international brands. We expect to grow Mango’s India business exponentially over the next five years. This event marks an epoch in our journey and the beginning of a new age in Omnichannel fashion in the country.”

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors, Mango, Daniel Lopez said, “We have had a very good partnership with Myntra over the last three years and Mango has performed extremely well on their platform. A high degree of technological capability backed by incomparable logistical facilities covering the entire country make Myntra an ideal entity to enhance our partnership with. We are targeting exponential growth for Mango in India in the coming years and are optimistic about achieving the same through Myntra.”