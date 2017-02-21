Nirzar Jain

Sr VP – Operations

Nexus Malls

Nirzar Jain is an accomplished professional with a proven track record of launching, marketing and managing best in class shopping centers that have delivered superior returns.

Over 20 years of experience in shopping malls, quick service restaurants and hospitality has ensured Jain has become a well-rounded professional who can work in challenging environments to deliver results.

He is known within the industry for driving business results and maximizing profitability by driving lease mix, marketing, and customer service and prudent management of people, technology and processes. He has proven ability to manage big budgets, set business and group goals.

Hie expertise includes – business leadership, strategic planning and implementation, lease planning and negotiations, budgeting and financial control, marketing and public relations, operations management, team management, crisis handling, problem solving – lateral and logical and customer relationship management.

Earlier he has been associated with Oberoi Realty Limited, Kalpataru Retail Ventures Pvt Ltd, Inorbit Malls and Pizza Hut.