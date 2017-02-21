Social business venture Mrida launches FMCG brand ‘Earthspired’

Mrida, a social business venture committed to upliftment of marginalized and underserved rural communities at the Base of the Pyramid, has formally launched its FMCG brand Earthspired.

Earthspired is envisioned as a Health and Wellness initiative and through this business, Mrida seeks to build distribution channels for products such as atta, cake mixes, cookies, healthy snacks and other similar products offering health benefits to consumers.

Besides this, the new FMCG brand aims to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for people in rural areas and underserved communities. The raw materials for Earthspired will be sourced directly from farming communities: cooperatives, farming federations and other farmer groups.

“Mrida’ in Sanskrit means ‘Soil’. And that, in a single word encapsulates what we stand for. Our product offerings emanate, literally as well as figuratively, from the soil. Mrida is all about business models for transforming lives, and Earthspired is an offering that fits well into the core philosophy and contributes to the larger Mrida story,” Co-founder Mrida Group, Arun Nagpal, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

“Through Earthspired, Mrida also empowers rural farmers and village folk to create a self-reliant, progressive and sustainable economy,” Nagpal was further quoted as saying.

Earthspired products are currently available in different categories including attas/flour Mixes and cookies, and the entire range is FSSAI approved.

Moving forward, a range of other health and wellness related food products based on plants, herbs and spices such as Aloe Vera, Amla, Ginger and Turmeric is under various stages of development and testing.

As part of its global outreach initiative, Mrida hopes to develop markets for Earthspired products in the Middle East, EU Region and the US. Other plans include promoting rural artisans by bringing a range of handicrafts and locally made products under the Earthspired brand over time.