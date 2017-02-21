Amazon may plan parachute drops for drone deliveries

US e-commerce giant, Amazon, was awarded a patent earlier this week for a system in which a package would be “forcefully” propelled from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and would be helped to land by tools including a parachute.

The patent, which was made public Tuesday, read: “The package delivery system can apply the force onto the package in a number of different ways. For example, pneumatic actuators, electromagnets, spring coils, and parachutes can generate the force that establishes the vertical descent path of the package.”

ALSO READ: Amazon considering flying warehouses for drone deliveries

The drone would stay nearby to make sure it arrives in the right spot.

The patent also covers how devices could be used to alter the flight path of packages to avoid things like trees, carports, balconies, power lines, eaves and the like. The vertical descent could even be altered to slip the package onto the balcony of a high-rise building.

Amazon wants to keep drones high above homes, then drop packages using magnets. Parachutes or spring coils would release in mid-flight to allow the packages to land safely.

MUST READ: Amazon makes first drone delivery to England farmhouse