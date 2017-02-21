Monginis forays into Telangana; to open baking factories in Patna, Delhi

Monginis Food Pvt Ltd., would open baking factories in Patna and Delhi in April, a top company official said.

According to a PTI report: The cake brand on Monday announced its foray into Telangana, with a state-of-the-art baking factory spread over 34000 sq.ft area, here.

Joint Managing Director, Monginis Food Pvt Ltd., Kumhail Khorakiwala said the company has aggressive plans to spread its footprint across Telangana through more than 100 franchisee shops in next five years.

“In addition to the (existing) 16 factories, we will be opening two more at Patna and Delhi in April. Earlier this year we had opened two more factories at Bhubaneshwar and Raipur. The investment on each factory would be around Rs 25 crore”, he was quoted by PTI as saying.

“We intend to expand our operation to Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka in South, from here,” Khorakiwala was further quoted by PTI as saying.