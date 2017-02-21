Dabur introduces Amla Juice under Real Wellnezz brand

Dabur India Ltd on Monday announced the expansion of its Real Wellnezz range with the introduction of new Real Wellnezz Amla Plus Juice.

The Real Wellnezz Amla plus Juice, containing primarily amla pulp mixed with apple juice, is a powerhouse of nutrients and is a healthy beverage option to meet the daily nutritional needs of modern day consumers.

Real Wellnezz Amla Plus is made up of 100 per cent juice content with no preservatives, and is priced at an introductory price of Rs 99 (Rs 110 as standard) for a pack of 1 litre. The 100 per cent natural beverage with no added colour and flavour is aseptically packaged in six-layer, tamper-evident TetraPak packaging, which protects it from oxygen, light and bacterial spoilage and gives it a longer shelf-life without the need for preservatives. The sleek package offers convenience, safety, hygiene, easy handling and easy disposal after use. Being paper-based, the packages are 100 per cent recyclable.

“Today’s health-conscious consumers prefer healthier beverage options. We have been witnessing an increase in consumer demand for a variety of juice flavours including traditional ones such as Coconut, Jamun etc. Real Wellnezz Amla Plus Juice is a pure offering with 100 per cent juice content, which makes it a perfect ready-to-drink juice for consumers who seek active and healthy lifestyles.” Head –Beverages and Culinary, Dabur India Ltd, Mayank Kumar said.

“Amla is considered to possess various health benefits which is a prerequisite for the contemporary hectic and sedentary lifestyle. It is an excellent source of Vitamin C, which helps to boost immunity, metabolism and prevents viral and bacterial ailments, including cold and cough. With the launch of Real Wellnezz Amla Plus Juice, we aim to not only extend brand Réal to give our consumers more choices but also bring the goodness of Amla encapsulated in a tetra Pak, making the experience of consuming juice more enjoyable and nutritious.” Kumar added.