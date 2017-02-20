Virat Kohli signs Rs 110 crore endorsement deal with Puma

Indian Captain Virat Kohli has signed an endorsement deal for eight years with Puma and with this he has become the first Indian sportsman to strike a deal worth Rs 110 crore with a single brand.

Kohli will now rub shoulders with the likes of legendary Olympian Usain Bolt and former football World Cup winner Thierry Henry as the global ambassadors of the brand.

Kohli will work with the German company to launch a signature line of sports lifestyle products with a special logo and brand identity. Bulk of the endorsement deal, estimated between Rs 12 to 14 crore annually, is locked up in fixed payout.

Puma is expected to work with Kohli in markets like UK, Australia, South Africa and the Middle East.