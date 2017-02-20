Urban Ladder raises Rs 102 crore in funding from existing investors

Bengaluru-based furniture and home decor e-commerce store Urban Ladder has raised Rs102 crore from existing investors.

Kalaari Capital, which has remained invested in Urban Ladder since August 2012, pooled in Rs 30.64 crore, while another early investor, SAIF Partners, invested Rs 30.46 crore in this round. Steadview Capital, which has also invested in Flipkart, Quikr and Ola among others, pumped in Rs 27.16 crore while Sequoia Capital chipped in with Rs 13.58 crore, according to the documents.

Urban Ladder was founded in 2012 by IIM Bangalore alumni Ashish Goel and Rajiv Srivatsa. It has till now raised US $77 million in equity funding from the same set of investors. Ratan Tata is also an investor in the firm.

It reported a net loss of Rs 175 crore for the year ended March 2016, a three-fold rise over the previous year. Revenue rose three times to Rs 56 crore. Sales revenue stood at Rs 34 crore against Rs 12 crore a year ago.