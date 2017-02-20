Buzzaria Dukaan opens new retail outlet in Delhi

After a successful store at Lado Sarai, Buzzaria Dukaan has come up with a potpourri of fashion, opposite Qutub Minar, with a thought to serve a mini India for the visitors.

According to a ANI report: The new store, launched last week, is a tourist eccentric store, which will give customers the reflection of authentic Indian culture- from the handmade ayurvedic beauty products to the home decor items.

The idea of a liberal women and her style has been able to fetch people towards its poised sense of portraying the independent women. Apart from the indo-western clothes for women, they have a wide and distinctive collection of all the household needs, be it decorative or functional.

Buzzaria is a multi brand retail Store, a brand baby of Blue Lotus, the potpourri of fashion and designs. The name has originated from the word ‘Bajaria’ the local market at Sawai Madhopur.