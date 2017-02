The future of retail security from the PoV of security professionals

Retail companies face a landscape filled with growing and increasingly complex threats. And the financial impact of these breaches is soaring.

Just check the headlines. Former US President Obama’s call for a 30-day mandatory disclosure of retail data breaches in his 2015 State of the Union address illustrates the gravity of such security failures, felt even at the highest levels of government.

