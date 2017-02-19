Amazon.in launches new Matrubhasha Bookstore

What better way to get closer to your roots and celebrate your mother tongue than with Amazon.in’s Matrubhasha Bookstore! Marking the significance of the day, Amazon.in has launched this new store that brings convenient and easy access for book lovers and reading enthusiasts to a huge selection of Indian language books.

On 20th & 21st February, customers can enjoy great prices and discounts on their favorite vernacular titles. The book store aims to promote titles in regional languages and literature while giving a boost to budding Indian authors and publishers across the country.

Amazon.in has over 1 lakh selection of books spread across 8 language bookstores that include Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu and Malayalam. Considering the varied preferences of readers, the selection has been curated in a way that helps customers find and select books easily by classifying them according to titles, publishing houses, genres, hardcovers, paperbacks and board books.

“We launched our first regional book store in 2014. Regional books have retained their popularity with customers and the regional books category has grown over 80% y-o-y, with over 60% demand coming in from tier II and tier III cities, towns across India. We have consistently expanded regional book selection with several Indian language book stores to meet increasing customer demand. On Matrubhasha Divas, we want to offer book lovers across the country a large and diverse selection of regional language books and literature at attractive prices coupled with a trusted delivery experience”, said Director Category Management, Amazon India, Noor Patel.

Author of Musafir Café, Divya Prakash Dubey, added, “The purpose of a Mother Tongue Day is to keep the people connected with their origin, their roots. While celebration of Mother Tongue Day is relevant to propagation, we can also evaluate on a single day the entire period of last year as to whether we are moving into the right direction or not. Encouraging the vernacular literature is essential because I do not wish that in future we are made to memorize Hindi like Sanskrit. We have to sow many such seeds, fruits of which we will not be able to consume ourselves. E-commerce has a great role in propagation of vernacular literature. With availability of books in smaller cities, reach of books of Indian languages has grown manifold.”

Commenting on the same Author – Panchatantram & Other religious books, Tadanki Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, said “Mother language has a very powerful impact in the formation of an individual. Our first language, the beautiful sounds of which one hears and gets familiar with before being born while in the womb, has such an important role in shaping our thoughts and emotions .The significance of Matrubhasha divas is to promote mother tongue to larger section of society specially youth. Even E-Commerce players like Amazon are helping to promote Matrubhasha books by offering readers a wide selection of books in their preferred language no matter where they are.”

Amazon.in is committed to helping our customers enjoy their passion for reading by offering them a wide selection with unique choices across languages, genres and authors. Using Amazon.in’s intuitive search & browse experience, customers can discover books from different genres like Business & Economics, Personal development & Self-help, Health & fitness, History and Politics, Romance, Collection of poems, Crime, Thriller and Mystery, Religion and Spirituality.

