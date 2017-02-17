Nikon India set turnover target of Rs 1,100 crore by March 2017

Nikon India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Japanese camera giant Nikon Corporation said that it has set a turnover target of Rs 1,100 crore by March 2017.

“We expect Rs 1,100 crore in sales turnover this fiscal year (in 2016-17) up from Rs 1,000 crore last fiscal. We expect to continue with double digit growth going forward,” Managing Director, Nikon India, Kazuo Ninomiya was quoted by PTI as saying.

According to a PTI report: He said Nikon has set up over 120 Nikon Experience Zone pan India and plans to open a total of 150 Nikon Experience Zone mostly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Reacting to a query, he was quoted by PTI as saying “for DSLR market we have a share of 55 per cent while enjoy 50 per cent market share in compact cameras.”

Asked on competition coming from high pixel camera mobile phones, Ninomiya was quoted by PTI as saying, “DSLR has big advantage with regard to picture quality (as compared to cell phone cameras)…consumers who want quality of picture shifting to DSLR.”