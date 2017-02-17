The Millennial Traveler Study: Young, ready to travel and shop

Rather than stay in the lanes established by their older counterparts, Millennials are carving their own routes forward. Whether it be how they watch their favorite television shows or how they photo bomb their friends, their behaviors and characteristics are unique and fluid.

These character traits can make it challenging for brands to engage with them, but only because it’s tough to keep in step with a path that’s being cut as its being traversed.

Given Millennials’ comfort with the digital world, much has been written about the marketing opportunities across the media and entertainment landscapes.

While those avenues are still vibrant, most Millennials are full-fledged adults and have established themselves as young consumers. And that means the opportunities to connect with them span well beyond their social media and smartphone screens.

