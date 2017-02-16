Manish Kalra

Chief Business Officer

Craftsvilla

Manish Kalra is the Chief Business Officer of Craftsvilla, one of the largest ethnic online store in India. He is responsible for managing the overall business at Craftsvilla while leading product, marketing, supply, operations, category management and merchandising functions and has been associated with the company since February, 2016.

Bringing over 15 years of experience, Manish is an e-commerce specialist having been associated with e-commerce giants like Makemytrip and Amazon where he has developed a good understanding of the Indian consumer and the industry.

Prior to Craftsvilla, Manish was the Integrated Marketing Director for Amazon in India and led marketing for Amazon, Junglee and Kindle businesses. He was involved in the launch of some of the most iconic campaigns such as Aur Dikhao, Kindle campaign and won three Effies for the marketing work done in 2015. Earlier he was the Marketing Head for MakeMyTrip.com, covering E-Commerce, Online marketing, Brand, PR, Channel marketing and Alliances between 2010 and 2014.

Manish was also associated with Dell, where he was a part of the SPEED Program- an accelerator program targeted at high potential Managers by providing multifunctional exposure. He won the Marketing Summit Award at Dell- Highest Marketing Recognition in the year 2010. At PepsiCo International he worked as a territory Development Manager in Kolkata, HP and Haryana and won the ASIA RING of HONOR for exceptional sales performance across Asia Region.

Recognizing his contribution, Manish won the “Marketer of the Year” Award for the Travel Category by International Advertising Association. He has also been awarded the Top 50 Most Talented Brand Leaders of India by CMO Asia in 2013.

Manish is also a keen photographer, fitness enthusiast, and avid reader. He is an alumnus of XLRI batch of 2001, with specialization in Marketing and Finance and a passion for growing businesses.