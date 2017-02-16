Walmart buys outdoor e-tailer Moosejaw for US $51 mn

Walmart is buying Moosejaw, a company that specializes in outdoor recreation apparel and gear, in a bid to strengthen the global retail stalwart’s online offerings for US $51 million in cash.

Walmart said it will continue to operate the website and 10 stores for Moosejaw, known for its quirky, cutting-edge marketing, as a standalone site and separate retail outlets.

The Moosejaw deal will give Walmart another entry point into apparel, a popular online retail category, as the retailer offers over 120,000 SKUs from more than 400 apparel brands, including Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, Arc’Teryx and others. Beyond clothing and accessories, the store carries related gear for climbing, hiking, camping, snow sports, yoga, swimming and biking.

With the addition of Moosejaw, Walmart now operates a number of standalone brands, including also Hayneedle Inc., another Jet.com purchase, as well as Sam’s Club.

Walmart, which has more than 11,000 stores, has been focusing on growing online sales, which has included a buying spree of online outlets in the past year to boost its e-commerce portfolio and compete with retailers such as Amazon.