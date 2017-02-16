Symphony launches new range of air cooler with additional features

Ahmedabad-based air cooler company Symphony said that it has launched a range of air coolers with additional features such as air purifier and mosquito repellent, among others.

The product is loaded with new age features like touch screen, voice assist, mosquito repellent, four side cooling pads and gives powerful cooling through double blower among others, the company said in a release.

“Innovation is a part of our DNA and this launch is yet another example of our thrust on R&D and innovation. One of Symphony’s fundamental business strategies is to drive growth through cutting-edge R&D”, Chairman and Managing Director, Symphony, Achal Bakeri was quoted by PTI as saying.

The company launched five models ranging from 20 litres to 110 litres for cooling areas up to 600 square feet.

Symphony commands over 50 per cent market share in the organised air cooler industry in India.