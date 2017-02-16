JLL India Appoints Manish Aggarwal as MD – North & East India

Leading international property consultancy JLL India has appointed industry veteran Manish Aggarwal as Managing Director – North & East India operations. Previously, Aggarwal was MD – North & East India at Cushman & Wakefield, and prior to that held key positions at Knight Frank and Colliers. He assumed his new role at JLL on February 01, 2017.

Aggarwal will primarily focus on strengthening JLL’s Delhi NCR transactions businesses, while simultaneously overseeing the Firm’s Eastern India operations. As a part of his new role, Aggarwal will also assume a senior leadership seat within JLL’s India Leadership Council (ILC).

CEO – Operations & International Director, JLL India, Santhosh Kumar says, “Drawing on his extensive experience as a real estate expert across asset classes, Aggarwal will drive our growth in North and East India. He has managed a variety of complex, high-value assignments with major Indian and international corporate clients, developers and funds. His indubitable abilities and deep connections with key stakeholders in these two critical markets made him the natural choice for JLL.

“As a real estate services professional, the move to JLL India is a logical transition for me”, says Manish Aggarwal. “During my long career in the realty space, I have witnessed the transformational growth of this firm globally as well as in India. It is the pre-eminent and leading name among International Property Consultancies in India, with a vast operational platform that presents me the kind of challenging professional opportunities I prefer. I am highly enthused about applying my core competence in the North and East Indian markets to advance JLL’s business there, and to spearhead the next phase of growth in these critical markets.”

Aggarwal’s multi-faceted expertise, which includes identifying new business avenues, cross-selling opportunities, strengthening client relationships and ensuring service delivery, have come into play from Day 1 of his appointment at JLL India. He is one of the rare real estate professionals specialized in virtually all key aspects of the realty business. Apart from office real estate transactions, he is an expert in real estate-focused Capital Markets, Land & Industrial services and Investment Services, including Valuations.

With the Delhi NCR office being one of JLL’s most dynamic business centres, Mr. Aggarwal’s leadership will contribute significantly to reaffirming the firm’s stature as the region’s leading International Property Consultancy.