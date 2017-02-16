Multicultural Millennials: The Multiplier Effect

Multicultural Millennial: The Multiplier Effect report explores key aspects of the population, including demographic information and trends, analyzes multicultural Millennials’ choices of home cities, and outlines how culture, food and technology are essential points of entry for reaching this generation.

The report also outlines both the “multiplier effect” and “halo effect” that multicultural Millennials have on their peers as well as on older and younger generations.

As they continue to expand in number and influence, adept marketers increasingly need a roadmap to reach them. The multiplier effect is that roadmap.

Click Here To Download The Full Report