Nestle India reports decline of 8.66 pc standalone net profit to Rs 167.31 crore in Q4

FMCG major Nestle India on Wednesday reported a decline of 8.66 per cent in its standalone net profit to Rs167.31 crore for the fourth quarter ended on 31 December 2016.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 183.19 crore during the October-December quarter last fiscal.

However, net sales of the company during the quarter under review were up 16.17 per cent to Rs 2,261.28 crore as against Rs 1,946.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, Nestle said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses during the quarter under review moved up 15.99 per cent to Rs 1,927.16 crore as against Rs 1,661.45 crore in the year-ago period.