Himalaya launches pet nutrition category with ‘healthytreats’

Herbal wellness major Himalaya Drug Company has announced its foray into the pet nutrition category with ‘healthytreats’.

“Himalaya’s rich expertise in the animal health division for over 17 years helped the company understand the importance of pet’s well-being. This is the next step for Himalaya’s animal health division, which aims to provide well researched herbal solutions for pets,” the company said in a statement.

“In India, pet nutrition is a niche segment that offers great opportunities. Currently, the market size of pet nutrition stands at over Rs 700 crore and is growing at a rate of 20 per cent…launch of healthytreats is a natural extension to our wide range of pet grooming and wellness products,” General Manager – Animal Health Division, Himalaya Drug Company, Neti Patel said.

healthytreats is the first herbal and nutritional snacks brand for pets, with special health benefits, that come in three different variants for puppy, adult and senior, the company said.

The products cater to specific requirements of pets at each stage of their lives, it added.

Himalaya said it will reach out to its customers through vets along with other channels like pet shops, grooming parlours, modern retail outlets and trade channel.

“By the end of 2017 we are looking at reaching out to over 3,500 pet practitioners across India, while introducing few more products under this category,” Patel said.