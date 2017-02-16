Brand Design Concept: How London Dairy became the icing in India’s premium ice cream segment

Brand Design Concept: How London Dairy became the icing in India’s premium...

London Dairy, an international premium ice cream brand, had entered the Indian market with the aim of launching an exotic range of ice creams in the country. The brand is already present in 31 countries across the globe.

The premium ice-cream brand had said last year that it wants to double its India revenues to Rs 100 crore by 2020, and that it plans to ramp up distribution to 5,000 outlets. The company introduced 46 SKUs that were customized for the Indian market. The brand hopes to start manufacturing in India in the next three years as well.

SCOPE OF WORK

The need of the hour was to design a creative communication campaign that would create a premium position for the brand and build a strong emotional connect with the target audience.

The challenge was to upgrade the consumers to prefer a premium brand like London Dairy by creating a need in the minds of the consumers with a compelling communication design.

The work for crafting the entire communication campaign and retail branding was undertaken by WOW Design, an independent strategic brand design consultancy.

APPROACH

Understanding the dynamics of the market, it was essential to primarily create a premium brand style and strong presence for the brand in the retail segment.

The communication was required to be designed in such a way that it grabbed the attention of the target audience and compelled them to buy London Dairy, making it the preferred premium ice cream brand in the country.

Capturing the functional as well as the emotional aspect was essential to building a strong association between the brand and its target segment.

KEY VISUAL

In view of the approach, the communication was crafted tactfully by incorporating the chef from the TVC, in the key visual for the TG to identify and relate to the brand (maintaining the synchronization).

The key visual depicted the unique brand personality of London Dairy with an elegant drool shot well integrated with real ingredients, an appealing recipe shot.

The use of brand colours in the key visual and a clean architecture reflected the premium image of the brand.

The tagline – ‘Timeless creations, specially made just for you!’ was proposed to strike an emotional chord with the target audience.

INSTALLATIONS

The retail elements had an exclusive and premium appeal in line with the brand’s imagery, to keep it far apart from mass brands.

One of the retail elements created and strongly recommended was the ‘Victorian Stand’, which was to take apt advantage of the brand name ‘London Dairy’ and build the association further.

IMPULSE RANGE

The candy format of ice-creams is nothing but pure indulgence, as it is bought impulsively to satisfy the temptation felt at that moment.

The impulse range of London Dairy was crafted therefore with extremely captivating communication that tempts the consumer to buy the product.

The design featured a heavenly outburst of fresh ingredients fusing with the candy with a tagline- ‘Just unwrap and bite into sheer indulgence’.