Iconic jewellery brand Faberge forays in India

Faberge, an iconic global jewellery brand, has debuted in India where it is showcasing latest creations and collections as the company seeks to tap a market expanding on the back of growth in economy and wealth.

“With growing economy and wealth, India has become an important market for us. In the past, Faberge had served to many Indian royalties with eternal jewelleries and objet d’art. We have come to the country for the first time to showcase a few of our exquisite pieces, including jewellery, timepieces and objet d’art for the Indian connoisseur and explore possibilities to set up business here,” CEO, Faberge, Sean Gilbertson was quoted by PTI as saying.

According to a PTI report: Peter Carl Faberge’s royal clientele extended as far as the Maharaja of Bikaner, who in 1937 bought a beautifully- crafted Faberge presentation box, which was adorned with a Romanov double eagle in rose diamond, he said.

The company, famous for its ‘Imperial eggs’, with this showcase in New Delhi and Mumbai, is testing the waters of the Indian market, Gilbertson added.

“India has tremendous potential gauging from the responses we have received for our collection, which leads us to be extremely positive about the country in future,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

India remains home to many of the world’s greatest connoisseurs and collectors.

“With the magical city of Jaipur in its northern Rajasthan province well-established as the centre of the coloured gemstone world, India’s proclivity for colour – steeped in tradition and history make it undoubtedly the most exciting and vibrant market today,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Founded in 1842, Faberge has been one of the most iconic brands in the world of jewellery since Peter Carl Faberge became the official goldsmith to the Russian Imperial Court.

Owned by the world’s top emeralds and rubies-miner Gemfields Plc, Faberge has directly-operated retail outlets across New York, London (Mayfair & Harrods) and Geneva.