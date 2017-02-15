Amazon to open customer service facilities in Coimbatore, Noida

Amazon Development Centre has announced its plans to open two customer service facilities, one each in Coimbatore and Noida in April and June, respectively.

“The new customer service facilities in Coimbatore and Noida will augment our capabilities to serve our customers better and enable Amazon to deliver consistently high levels of customer experience,” Director – Human Resources APAC, Amazon, Raj Raghavan said in a statement.

The new customer service sites will support Amazon with pre- and post-order customer service through various mediums like e-mail, chat and phone, it added.

“The facilities will help create employment for hundreds of customer service personnel in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh,” the statement said.

Amazon now has five such facilities across India, with two in Hyderabad set up in 2005 and 2014 and the third one in Pune that opened in 2015.

In Coimbatore, Amazon is working with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) for the India BPO promotion scheme.

“The new Coimbatore and Noida facilities will be fully operational in April and June this year, respectively. Amazon begins hiring for these two sites from this week,” the statement said.