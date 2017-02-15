Thinking Inside the Box: How the subscription economy is changing retail

In the last few years, fearless disruptors and forward-thinking big brands have created a thriving micro-industry from essentially whole cloth. Tens of millions of Americans now pay monthly for regular deliveries of everything from meal kits and pet toys to clothing and makeup. And every day another of these subscription box companies enters the fray.

While the meteoric emergence of the subscription economy is clear, its causes and consequences are not. Are subscription boxes here to stay? Why have consumers jumped on board so quickly? What does the success of subscription box retailers mean for existing retailers?

One reason that these questions have yet to be satisfyingly answered is that no one really knows. It’s tough to get inside the minds of consumers, especially in an industry as varied and sprawling as retail.

Luckily, there is one way to gain insight into these questions: social media. Social networks like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are the perfect lens into the mind of today’s consumer. Crimson Hexagon recently studied millions of tweets over several years to answer key questions about the subscription economy…

Click Here To Download The Full Report