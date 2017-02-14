Mixing Business with Pleasure: Top 4 Indian retail power couples

There are those who are married to their work and then there are those who are married to their business partner and make both work – their marriage and their company!

There are plenty of couple entrepreneurs who begin life and startups together. For them it just makes business sense. Wharton School of Management’s Professor Stewart Friedman wrote in 2013: “For many entrepreneurs, being married to their business partner is an asset to both their professional success and personal relationship.”

Indiaretailing Bureau takes a look at couples who are running successful partnerships – both in their personal as well as their professional lives.