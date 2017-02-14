India currently home to a booming e-commerce business

Digital is not perceived only as a sales channel anymore as it has become a way of life, says a representative of Fossil Group, a brand that owns the franchisee of some sought after foreign labels like Michael Kors, Emporio Armani and Kate Spade.

The Indian e-commerce business is projecting a jump of upto US $45 billion by 2021. Close to 240 million people are forecast to purchase products online by 2019. And this is only the start,” General Manager of Fossil Group, Paul Ruban told IANS.

He also feels that there is dramatic shift in the rise of digital influence. Also, 56 per cent of the population is under 30 years of age and 80 per cent of the online traffic is purely generated from mobile phones.

It’s clear that the role played by the digital medium to influence purchases is rapidly increasing by the day.

“This, we feel will set the benchmark in terms of influencing offline sales through the online medium and paving the way for an Omnichannel environment,” he added.

Keeping with this trend, Fossil just launched its franchisee brand Michael Kors on Amazon Fashion.