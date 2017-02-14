2016 Holiday Retail Analysis: Amazon VS. Walmart And Jet

Much has been said and written about Walmart’s acquisition of e-tail startup Jet, which took place in August 2016. The $3.3 billion acquisition is said to be the largest buyout in American e-commerce history.

Did the acquisition help Walmart lessen the assortment and pricing gap with Amazon during the 2016 holiday season?

To find out, Ugam compared Walmart and Jet’s combined assortment and price competitiveness against Amazon for the top 100 trending toys and electronics.

