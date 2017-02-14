Carl’s Jr. expands India footprint with opening of new restaurant in Gurugram

Carl’s Jr., the iconic American burger chain, has opened a new outlet at Gold Course Road, OHC (One Horizon Centre), Gurugram.

Operated by Cybiz BrightStar Restaurants Private Limited, which is owned by CybizCorp, the new restaurant will bring innovative, premium and affordably priced menu items such as chargrilled chicken patties, premium all white meat chicken breasts and delectable mutton burgers to locals.

The OHC opening is part of a master franchise agreement in Northern and Western India, between Cybiz and CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, to bring 100 restaurants to India over the next 10 years.

“We’re excited to continue expanding in India with the opening of a new restaurant at one of India’s most prime locations: Gold Course Road One Horizon Centre,” said VP – Franchise Operations & Development, CKE, Brad Sommer.

“Our premium yet affordably priced menu items really resonate with the diverse, rich flavours of the Indian palate, and we can’t wait for fans to try our thick, 100 per cent unadulterated paneer patty coated with a rich spice blend or our 100 per cent real white meat chicken breast marinated in a flavour mix of sauces and spices paired with a hand-scooped ice-cream shake.”

As an ever evolving corporate hub for young professionals, corporates and entrepreneurs, Gurugram is an ideal location for Carl’s Jr. to showcase its authentic menu specially designed for the Indian palate. This includes the option of a honey wheat or lettuce-wrapped burger for the health-conscious consumer and big, juicy mutton burgers with four different flavors: Korma Mutton, Mint Mutton, Awesome Onion Mutton and Mutton Famous Star. Carl’s Jr. OHC will offer an all-you-can-drink soft beverages bar and partial table service.

Elaborating on the plans, Director, Cybiz BrightStar Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (Carl’s Jr. India), Samira Chopra commented, “We are pleased to expand our brand to a whole new audience in Gurugram. Given the exceptional response we’ve had in Saket, Pacific Mall and Mall of India to our premium, bigger and chargrilled burgers, we expect the same level of enthusiasm for the brand in OHC, Gurugram.”

Following the launch in Gurugram, Carl’s Jr. will be opening additional restaurants in the Delhi/NCR region before moving to other territories with sub-franchisees. CKE has a total of 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 40 foreign countries and US territories.