LeEco announces Valentine’s Day sale for Super3 X55 ecoTV

Chinese Internet and technology conglomerate LeEco announced on Saturday a three-day sale for Super3 X55 Ultra HD ecoTV on its e-commerce platform LeMall.com from February 13-15.

During the Valentine’s Day sale, users purchasing the smart TV will be able to avail cashback of Rs 4,000 on all debit and credit cards.

Lucky shoppers also stand to win an additional cash benefit of Rs 1,500 by winning a privilege coupon, that would be applicable on LeMall.com during February 13-15, the company said in a statement.

Super3 X55 Ultra HD ecoTV comes with the latest 4K UHD display in a 3840 x 2160 resolution format further optimised by real-time image processing.