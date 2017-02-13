HUL modifies Lakme youth ad after being pulled by ASCI

FMCG major HUL has modified its advertisement for Lakme Youth Infinity range of products, which was objected to by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

“As a responsible marketer and member of ASCI, we have always complied with ASCI guidelines and recommendations. We have suitably modified the advertisement as per ASCI’s recommendation,” a HUL statement said.

The Customer Complaints Council (CCC) of ASCI had pulled up HUL and termed its ad of Lakme Youth Infinity range of products as ‘misleading’ after it failed to substantiate claims that it ‘keeps the contoured look of youth’.

“The advertisement claims, “The new Lakme Youth Infinity range keeps the contoured look of youth”, and “Percentages of women who have experienced the sculpting power of Lakme Youth Infinity Day Cream” were not substantiated and are misleading,” said ASCI while upholding complaint against HUL ad for the month of November 2016.