BigBasket touches 25,000 customers in Coimbatore

BigBasket, the online supermarket, has successfully catered to 25,000 customers in Coimbatore in a short span of one year.

According to a PTI report: BigBasket offers convenient, one-stop online shopping for high-quality, fresh products at competitive prices delivered right to the customer’s doorstep.

BigBasket has about 4 million customers nationally and currently receives approximately 50,000 orders each day. Consumers can buy groceries and household items by logging on to bigbasket.com and choosing Coimbatore as the location, or by downloading the Apple and Android compatible BigBasket app to place an order.

Placing an order at BigBasket is a very convenient process and customers can choose from a huge range of items including fruits and vegetables, staples, household, personal care, imported and gourmet. BigBasket claims to have the best service metrics in the country with 99 per cent order accuracy and 98+ per cent on-time delivery. Sales from BigBasket’s private label are expected to go up to 40 per cent of turnover over 6-8 months from 35 per cent currently.

“We are very excited to have crossed the 25,000 customer mark in Coimbatore. We have received an overwhelming response from the residents of this city and sincerely thank each one of you for believing in us. It gives us the confidence that customers here have found our services and quality superior to others in the market,” Regional Business Head, BigBasket, Sundar R was quoted by PTI as saying.

With our guaranteed order fill rate and no-questions-asked return policy, BigBasket has become a preferred choice for Coimbatore’s supermarket shoppers. Fruits and vegetables, staples and household items see the maximum demand among the people of Coimbatore. In the city, 75 per cent of the orders are received through the app,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.