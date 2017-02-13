Amway India launches Express Pick & Pay store in Jharkhand; to launch 18 more across the country

Country’s direct selling FMCG company Amway India has launched its first Express Pick and Pay store in Jharkhand, and said it has plans to launch eighteen more Express Pick & Pay store across the country over a period of one year.

According to a PTI report: Sr Vice President – North & East, Amway India, G S Cheema said, the company has plans to open 50 such stores across the country by 2018 and have already launched 32 stores including one here.

This was the fourth Express Pick and Pay store in eastern India and the first in Jharkhand, Cheema said adding that more stores would be launched in the state soon. He also said such stores have also been launched in Assam and West Bengal as well.

Jharkhand has emerged as a key market for Amway in eastern India and there is a high level of interest and appreciation of Amway products in the state, which has encouraged us to open an Express Pick & Pay store at Jamshedpur, he said.

He also said that the company’s target is to achieve over Rs 5,000 crore turnover by 2025.

As a part of Make in India campaign launched by the Government, Cheema said, the company has set up a manufacturing plant with an investment Rs 550 crore and is manufacturing products ranging from nutrition, beauty, personal care and home care.

Asked about the capacity of the plant, he said it was more than adequate to cater the demand of the country and did not rule out the possibility of exporting in future.