Pantaloons opens new store at Bhadrak in Odisha

Pantaloons, one of India’s leading fashion and lifestyle retail format, from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited has launched its first store in Bhadrak, Odisha.

The new fashion store is spread across 6,500 sq.ft, and will have something to offer for everyone – men, women and kids, making it a shopper’s paradise. It offers 100+ well-known brands providing a unique shopping experience to its customers. The store has trendy apparel and footwear for men, women and kids, fashion accessories for men and women and handbags and fashion jewellery for women.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO – Pantaloons, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, Shital Mehta said, “Our 1st store in Bhadrak will cater to wide cross section of customers offering wow fashion at wow prices. Our trendy apparel and fashionably upbeat accessories are sure to make our customers fall in love with fashion.”

He further commented “Apart from top metros, we plan to expand our network extensively across metros, Tier II and III cities with a clear focus of making fashion accessible to all the nooks and corners of the country. In love with Life, In love with Fashion being our guiding mantra – each one of our stores stand out as a fashion destination with a large number of exclusive fashion brands apart from some of India’s most well-known fashion brands.”

This new store houses some of the most well-known national and international brands like SF Jeans, Bare Denim, JM Sport, RIG, Byford, Bare Leisure, John Miler, Richard Parker, Turtle and Indus Route for men, Rangmanch, Akkriti, Trishaa, Bare Denim and Honey for women and Chalk, Bare and Poppers for kids.