DLF Promenade hosts Partner’s Excellence Awards 2017 on turning 8!

DLF Promenade held the 8th edition of the Partner’s Excellence Awards 2017 to honour the in-house retailers for retail excellence. The awards were presented by the Sr Vice President at DLF Luxury Retail and Hospitality vertical – Dinaz Madhukar, with titles in the Customer Choice, the Retailer Choice and the Mall Choice. The awards ceremony was held at Smoke House Deli on the February 9, 2017.

On the occasion of 8th Anniversary of DLF Promenade and the ongoing Valentine’s Day celebrations, Sr Vice President at DLF Luxury Retail and Hospitality vertical – Dinaz Madhukar said, ‘It gives us immense pleasure to see the results of our collaborative efforts year on year. We and our in-house partner retailers always strive to do something special for our patrons. We are honoured to celebrate 8 years of retail excellence with our patrons. We understand our customers and aspire to give them the right environment by offering a multi-faceted destination of the best of fashion, food and fun.’



The winners for DLF Promenade’s Partner excellence awards are listed below:

Customer Choice Awards:

Best Visual Mechandising- Marks & Spencer & Promod

Best Customer Service- GEOX & Charles and Keith

Best Food Quality- Smoke House Deli & The Big Chill

Best Customer Service- Food and Beverage- Keya Kainoosh

Most Popular Food Outlet- Food Court- Mc Donald’s

Most admired sports brand- ADIDAS

Kid’s Favourite Brand- Mothercare

Retailer’s Choice Awards

Best Visual Merchandising – The Fragrance People

Best Customer Service – Forest Essentials

Best Safety and Security- TGIF