Brand Design Concept: How fbb revolutionized gifting solutions

fbb (Fashion@Big Bazaar), a retail brand of Future Group has emerged as a successful venture in the fashion retail segment. A value retail offering in the fashion space offering exclusive merchandise under own private labels, fbb is present across all Big Bazaar stores as well as standalone outlets across metros, mini metros and tier II cities.

A popular fashion destination in India, the brand mainly targets a younger audience that wishes to stay synonymous with current trends.

As part of its identity as one of the most successful, value fashion retailers in India, fbb had decided to come up with a campaign to promote a new offering – gift vouchers.