amanté sales soar by 30 per cent; to open 25 new stores in India by end 2017

Sri Lanka’s premium lingerie brand amanté is keep to tap one of the most attractive retail targets globally – India. The Indian market represents a huge, untapped lingerie audience, something which lingerie makers are keen to take advantage of.

A paradigm shift in consumer thought process has only helped to further the growth of the lingerie segment. From considering lingerie as a basic to thinking of it as a product that is fashionable, enhances comfort and shapes the body, the buyer has evolved. And inner wear brands like amanté are keeping pace, finding the right fit in the market, overcoming challenges.

“This is the discerning fashionista that amanté caters to – 20-30 years of age, fashion conscious, upwardly mobile, and digitally active,” said CEO MAS Brands India and amanté, Vivek Mehta.

amanté – which aims to provides the modern woman with comfort, confidence, fashion, and sensuality – has a complete range of intimate wear including lingerie, sleep wear, swim wear and active wear.

The brand has witnessed around 30 per cent increase in January when the market has started recovering from the affects of demonetization. With the cash-flow returning to normalcy, both online and traditional sales have experienced a jump.

“Demonetization had affected the retail industry like all other industries. The initiation taken is great for the long run, but amanté’s sales both traditional and online had taken a hit in November 2016, due to this. However, the situation has normalized, and amanté’s business in January has been 30 per cent over budgets. Consumers now have either shifted their purchase behaviour to the digital mediums or the new cash is back in circulation. There seems to be a shift in consumer behaviour where people are not saving and spending monthly which is great for the retail industry.”

The brand, which is currently present in about 1,200 stores throughout India has ambitious expansion plans.

“We have four exclusive brand outlets operational in India and are all set to open 25 more doors in the country along with 400 more partner stores by the end of 2017,” Vivek Mehta told Indiaretailing Bureau.

“Our core focus is expanding distribution through channel partners, providing a superior consumer experience and a complete product offering through our exclusive stores and our own website,” he added.

Apart from it’s exclusive stores, own website and shop-in-shops, amanté is also available at all leading online portals.

