Radial Study: Is there grit in Amazon’s strategic business concept, Flywheel?

Over the past 22 years, Amazon has achieved enviable levels of growth through a simple yet strategic business concept: The Flywheel.

The Flywheel has guided the company’s core principles and driven its rapid ascent since its founding in 1994. The idea behind it is this: once core components are in place, the flywheel is activated, builds continuous momentum and grows more powerful over time.

Throughout the cycle, each component has an energy of its own that is then used to drive other positive energies in the system.

