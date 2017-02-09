Victoria’s Secret plans UK expansion with 30 stores

One of the world’s best known lingerie brands, Victoria’s Secret, is all set to open a new store in UK’s Brighton.

The 9,000 sq. ft. store will be located in Churchill Square’s Upper Mall, next to River Island and Next, and it will be one of 30 stores Victoria’s Secret plans to open across the UK.

The store will sell the full range of Victoria’s Secret lingerie as well as its brand Pink, aimed at a younger market.

The Victoria’s Secret outlet in the mall will open in Q3 oof 2017, according to reports.