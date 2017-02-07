Oral-B launches new products in electric oral healthcare segment, to expand category further

Oral healthcare brand Oral-B has launched a range of electric rechargeable toothbrushes, priced Rs 3,800 onwards as it looks to expand its position in the niche but growing segment.

According to a PTI report: The company currently sells a range of manual and electric toothbrushes in India.

“We’re proud to introduce our new electric toothbrushes, including the Oral-B Pro 2000 in India with Oscillating, Rotating, Pulsating (ORP) technology. Its unique oscillating, rotating and pulsating action moves up to 48,800 times removing up to a 100 per cent more plaque vs a regular brush,” R&D Expert, Oral-B, Phillip Hundeshagen was quoted by PTI as saying.

This results in significantly better oral health for consumers, he added.

Part of the Procter & Gamble Company, Oral-B is a global leader in the over US $5 billion global brushing market.

According to industry estimates, the powered toothbrush market in India is at a nascent stage pegged at about US $1 million, while the manual toothbrush market is estimated to be at US $450 million.

The two products- PRO 600 and PRO 2000, will be available on Amazon.in for Rs 3,800 and Rs 5,800, respectively. The cost of two heads (which are replaced at intervals) of Oral-B powered toothbrush is Rs 955.

The toothbrush comes equipped with visible pressure sensor that lights up to alert users when they are brushing too hard and an on-handle timer that buzzes every 30 seconds to inform when it’s time to focus on brushing the next quadrant of the mouth. It has two modes – daily clean and gum care (massage mode for gentle stimulation of gums).