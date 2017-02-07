Future Retail posts standalone net profit of Rs 101.05 crore for Q3

Homegrown retail major Future Retail has posted standalone net profit of Rs 101.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net profit of Rs 53.83 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Its total income from operations stood at Rs 4,420.12 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 2,496.07 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

However, company has been quoted by PTI as saying that “the numbers are not comparable due to scheme of arrangement between Future Retail and Bharti Retail”.

In May 2015, Future group had agreed to merge its retail business with rival Bharti Retail in an all-stock deal.

The name of the company has been changed from Bharti Retail Ltd to Future Retail from May 25, 2016.