Dairy sector can pin hopes on fortification of foods: NDDB

Fortification of foods, which can address nutritional value of millions, provides a huge opportunity to the organised dairy sector to increase their market share, Chairman at National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Dilip Rath said on Tuesday, according to a PTI report.

The organised dairy sector is the only source for milk powder and condensed milk due to the requirement for specialized equipment.

“High nutritional deficiency disorders can be prevented with fortification of foods with Vitamin A and D, and it represents an opportunity for the organised sector to grow its market share,” a company release quoted him saying at Anand in Gujarat.

Focused and continuous research and development, keeping in mind the fast-changing consumer preferences, will also help the organised sector in increasing its market share, he said.

Similarly, he said, development of longer shelf life dairy products, specialized dairy based nutraceuticals and wellness products, probiotics catering to different classes of consumers and niche markets needs can be undertaken by the dairy industry, especially cooperatives, to increase realization.

Rath said milk is India’s single largest agricultural commodity in value terms and is more than the combined value of paddy and wheat.

As per reports, the value of the Indian market for milk and milk products is expected to grow at 15 per cent annually. Of this, the contribution of milk products like cheese, paneer, fermented milk products, butter and ghee would be significant, representing both an opportunity and challenge to the dairy industry, he added.

Dairy cooperative network should adopt renewable energy, he said. “These renewable energy initiatives include use of concentrated solar thermal for pre-heating of water and solar powered milk collection systems.”