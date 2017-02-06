Vasanth Kumar,

Executive Director,

Max Fashion India

As the Executive Director of Max Fashion in India, Vasanth Kumar is spearheading the brand’s aggressive growth plans since its launch in the country.

With an illustrious marketing career spanning 23 years, Kumar has a rich and diverse experience in marketing, sales and retail management in the apparel, FMCG and consumer durable industries in India. Kumar started his career with a sales and marketing stint in a consumer goods company where he handled various marketing campaigns and products launches.

He has also spent a decade with an apparel major, handling their Premium brand portfolio as Vice President. He has successfully launched one of the largest selling Apparel Brands in the value segment during his stint with the company. In Feb 2005, he joined the Landmark Gulf Group as President, Max Retail Division, Lifestyle International – headquartered in Bangalore and moved up to become the Executive Director of the brand.

Kumar holds an M. Tech degree from IIT, Madras and a PGDBM (MBA – Marketing & Finance) from XLRI, Jamshedpur.