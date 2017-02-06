Whirlpool India Q3 net profit jumps 45 pc at Rs 55.44 crore

Indian Consumer durable firm Whirlpool on Friday reported a 45.09 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 55.44 crore for the December quarter on improved margins.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 38.21 crore during the same quarter in the year-ago period, a PTI report said.

Total income from operations increased by 1.13 per cent during the period to Rs 900.94 crore as against Rs 890.86 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Whirlpool India said in a regulatory filing.

“Continued improvement in margins across all product categories, and other cost management initiatives, contributed to the record quarter performance,” the company told PTI.

MD, Whirlpool India, Sunil D’Souza was quoted by PTI as saying: “On the back of a stronger portfolio, improved execution and better macros, we saw the momentum of the September quarter continue into the early part of the December quarter as evidenced by our strong growth during the Diwali period. We continued our operational execution and cost focus to deliver growth for the full quarter despite the short-term challenges posed by demonetization in the middle of the quarter.”

Shares of Whirlpool of India were trading 1.95 per cent up at Rs 1,022.95 apiece in the afternoon on BSE.